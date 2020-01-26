Billie Eilish Wins Song of the Year at 2020 Grammys: ‘I Never Thought This Would Happen!’

On Sunday, Jan. 26 Billie Eilish took home the 2020 Grammy Awards Song of the Year award for her song "Bad Guy," which was written by Billie Eilish O'Connell and Finneas O'Connell

The sibling pair seemed genuinely shocked after it was announced that they won the award, which is for the songwriters behind the songs (Billie and her brother, Finneas, co-wrote "Bad Guy" together).

"Why? Wow, wow..." Eilish gasped as she accepted the Grammy statue. "Oh my God, so many other songs deserved this. I'm so happy. This is my first Grammy, I never thought this would happen in my whole life... I grew up watching them."

"This is my brother Finneas and he's my best friend," she continued, introducing her collaborator and brother. "I feel like I joke around a lot and I never take anything seriously at these kind of things, but I genuinely want to say I'm so grateful and so honored to be here among all of you. I love you to my core, I grew up watching all of you."

"This is a really really big deal and we don't... I have no idea what to say, I didn't think we were gonna win this at all," Finneas admitted. "We just make music in a bedroom together, we still do that and they let us do that. This is to all of the kids who are making music in their bedrooms today; you're going to get one of these!"

At the 2020 ceremony, Billie and Finneas also won Best Pop Vocal Album and Best Engineered Album Non-Classical for When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?. Finnease also took home the award for Producer of the Year Non-Classical.

This year's Song of the Year nominees included:

"Always Remember Us This Way" from the film A Star Is Born performed by Lady Gaga and written by Natalie Hemby, Lady Gaga, Hillary Lindsey and Lori McKenna

"Bring My Flowers Now" performed by Tanya Tucker and written by Brandi Carlile, Phil Hanseroth, Tim Hanseroth and Tucker

"Hard Place" performed by H.E.R. and written by Ruby Amanfu, Sam Ashworth, D. Arcelious Harris, H.E.R. and Rodney Jerkins

"Lover" performed and written solely by Taylor Swift

"Norman F--king Rockwell" performed by Lana Del Rey and written by Jack Antonoff and Del Rey

"Someone You Loved" performed by Lewis Capaldi and written by Tom Barnes, Capaldi, Pete Kelleher, Benjamin Kohn and Sam Roman

"Truth Hurts" performed by Lizzo and written by Steven Cheung, Eric Frederic, Melissa Jefferson and Jesse Saint John