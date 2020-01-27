Billie Eilish Gives Two-Word Acceptance Speech for Record of the Year Grammys Win

Billie Eilish took home the Grammy award for Record of the Year ("Bad Guy") at the 2020 Grammy Awards Sunday (Jan. 26), successfully sweeping all four of the "Big 4" Grammys categories.

Eilish and Finneas, her brother and producer, took the stage for the fourth time to deliver one of the shortest speeches in history by simply saying, in unison: "Thank you."

The curt, whirlwind moment came after Eilish's three previous acceptance speeches.

During her Song of the Year speech, she and her brother shared that they were shocked that they won an award. For her Album of the Year speech for When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?, Eilish revealed that she thought that Ariana Grande should have won the award for thank u, next. In her Best New Artist speech, Eilish focused on thanking her fans and explained she thought not enough people were thanking their fans during the evening.

"Hey, Ma" by Bon Iver, "7 Rings" by Ariana Grande, "Hard Place" by H.E.R., "Talk" by Khalid, "Old Town Road" by Lil Nas X featuring Billy Ray Cyrus, "Truth Hurts" by Lizzo and "Sunflower" by Post Malone and Swae Lee.

The 2019 Record of the Year award went to Childish Gambino for "This Is America."