Celebrities Like Ariana Grande and More React to the 2020 Oscars: See Their Tweets!

During the 2020 Oscars, celebrities took to social media to celebrate wins, speeches and musical performances, as well as share their reactions to Hollywood's most glamorous night of the year.

From Billie Eilish's tender Kobe Bryant tribute to Eminem's surprise "Lose Yourself" performance, stars like Ariana Grande and Ricky Martin tweeted about the 92nd Annual Academy Awards.

In the audience, Eilish also had one of the best reactions to Maya Rudolph and Kristen Wiig's comedy bit when they took the stage together to present an award. When cameras cut to the singer, it looked like she just wasn't feeling it.

Over on Twitter, Grande and Liz Gillies texted about Diane Keaton's Oscars appearance; John Legend defended Parasite's Bong Joon-ho after someone criticized his acceptance speech following his win for Best Original Screenplay; and Ellen DeGeneres applauded her "friend" Brad Pitt's victory and hair.

Meanwhile, Lea Michele, Ben Platt and Kevin McHale all showed love for Cynthia Erivo's performance:

Check out more celebrity reactions to the 92nd Academy Awards, below:

The 2020 Oscars were held at the The Dolby Theater in Los Angeles, where Joaquin Phoenix, Renée Zellweger, Laura Dern and Brad Pitt took home the major awards. Parasite also made history as the first foreign-language film to win Best Picture.