$2000 Reward for Info on Moose Illegally Shot, Patten, Maine

Moose Illegally Shot in Patten, Maine

The Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife said a dead moose that was found on Clark Road in Patten, Maine was shot illegally and left to rot. The Maine Warden Service posted the information and photo on their Facebook page.

$2000 Reward

A reward of $2000 is being offered by Maine’s Operation Game Thief for information that leads to the apprehension of the people who are involved with this case. The toll free phone number to call is 1-800-ALERT-US. You are asked to contact officials if you can help in the investigation.

Details of the Investigation

The Maine Warden Service said it appears the moose was killed with a single shot and left to rot after backstrap meat was taken from the animal. Officials believe the moose was killed during the week of Thanksgiving. The dead moose was found just off the Clark Road in Patten on an area of a small dirt road leading to some fields.

Call Toll Free with Info

The Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife called it a “senseless wildlife crime” and wants information to solve the case. The number to call is 1-800-ALERT-US.

Get our free mobile app

Look for Updates

This news story will be updated when information is made available and released to the public. You can follow the Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife on their Facebook page for any additional posts regarding this case.

Listen to our news broadcasts every hour on weekday mornings. We provide local, regional, national and New Brunswick news. We also have updates scheduled at 12 noon weekdays with a newscast at 5 p.m. (eastern time zone). Tune in on the radio, streaming and on the app.

Amazing Views from Home in Wallagrass, Maine