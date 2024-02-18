2 Surprising New England Lakes That Made This National ‘Most Beautiful’ List

Did you know we have around 10,000 lakes in New England? And according to the Homework Study website, there are three million lakes across the United States. So what a list to make for New England, with two mentions in this top 10 list of the most beautiful lakes in the country.

WHO DIDN'T MAKE THE LIST

Surprisingly, Maine didn't make this list with breathtaking Moosehead Lake, the second largest in New England. It's one of the most popular lakes with 80 islands throughout, surrounded by the Longfellow Mountains.

Also, Maine's stunning Kezar Lake didn't make this list. It's hidden in the White Mountain National Forest with plenty of foxes, moose, eagles, and deer calling it home.

Also not making the list is Lake Winnipesaukee in New Hampshire, which is the largest, most well-known lake, not only in New Hampshire but across the country. It's truly a hotspot for vacations and is so picture-perfect along the foothills of the White Mountains.

WHO MADE THE LIST

Now, the not nearly as well-known lake in New Hampshire that did make the most beautiful in the country is beautifully surprising. According to the Travel + Leisure Magazine, nestled in the southeast corner of the White Mountain National Forest in North Conway is Echo Lake, which is in Echo Lake State Park. It's near the 700-foot cliffs of Cathedral Ledge, where hikers get the most stunning views of the lake from above. Surrounded by sloping trees with White Horse Ledge in the distance, it has a unique, glorious topography.

Also making this most beautiful in the country is Lake Willoughby in Vermont. According to Travel + Leisure, it's truly a storybook setting with majestic peaks and picturesque landscapes. The lake is also between Mount Pisgah and Mount Hor (often referred to as "America's Lucerne") and is one of the clearest, most blue lakes in New England.

To see the full list, click here.

