2 Games Remain for Mac & New England Patriots to Figure it Out

Well that happened fast

A lot can change in the NFL in the matter of just a couple of weeks. It was not long ago many in New England were salivating at the thought of a return to prominence for the Patriots after they ran over the Buffalo Bills on a blustery Monday night.

While you were busy Christmas shopping

The Patriots would fall to the Indianapolis Colts on the following Saturday, before their second regular season matchup with the Bills this past Sunday. In a game that had more than its fair share of social media buzz due to questionable officiating, Buffalo and New England both stand at 9-6 on the season with two games left to play.

Pats fans need new shorts?

This is not the time for Patriots fans to be panicking. Keep in mind the Patriots were without offensive weapons Nelson Agholor and rookie running back Rhamondre Stevenson. There were multiple players out on both sides of the ball for New England due to Covid-19 protocols. The Patriots are still in the driver's seat of their own playoff hopes, and can get into the dance by closing out their next two opponents.

Who wants next?

New England will host the Jacksonville Jaguars (2-13) and finish their season on January 9 with a showdown in South Beach against division rival the Miami Dolphins (7-7). The Bills will be hosting the Atlanta Falcons (7-8) and the New York Jets (4-11) to finish out the regular season. Current analytics from ESPN, shows a 49% chance of the Bills and Patriots to faceoff in the Wildcard Round, and a 58% chance of the two AFC East foes facing off in the playoffs in a later round. All you have to do, is get into the playoffs and then we know what is possible!