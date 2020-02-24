19-Year-Old Man Lifeflighted after Crash on I-95

State Police say a 19-year-old man from Bradley was seriously injured in a one car crash on Interstate 95 in Orono early Monday afternoon.

Alexander Littlefield is being treated at EMMC. He was flown to the hospital by the Lifeflight helicopter, which landed on the interstate to transport him.

Troopers said Littlefield’s car went out of control in the southbound lane, went into the median, overturned and struck several trees.

The crash was reported about 12:45 PM. The southbound lanes at the crash site were closed for about two hours as traffic was detoured at the Orono-Old Town exit.

Troopers continue to investigate the cause of the crash.