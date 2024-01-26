19-Year-Old Maine Man Died in Crash and Two People Injured
A 19-year-old man died Thursday night and two people were injured in a crash on Bar Harbor Road in Trenton.
19-Year-Old Man Died in Crash and Two Injured
The Hancock County Sheriff’s Office said Gage Johnson from Mount Desert was passing another vehicle at a high rate of speed when the crash happened around 6 pm.
Lost Control of the Vehicle and Spun Around
Johnson tried to drive back in his lane, lost control, turned around 180 degrees and collided with an oncoming vehicle, according to WABI News.
Driver Died at the Scene
Deputies said Johnson was pronounced dead at the scene. Two other people had non-life threatening injuries and were transported to an area hospital.
Sheriff’s Office said Speed was a Factor
The Hancock County Sheriff’s Office said speed was a factor in the crash.
