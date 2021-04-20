15-Year-Old Arrested after Shooting 22-Year-Old Man

A 15-year-old girl Is facing charges after she allegedly shot a man in Lewiston Sunday night.

Police said the shooting was reported on Knox Street. When officers arrived, they found a 22-year-old man had been shot in the thigh. WMTW reports the man was taken to Central Maine Medical Center with what appeared to be non-life-threatening injuries.

Lewiston Police later arrested the 15-year-old and charged her with elevated aggravated assault.

She was taken to the Long Creek Juvenile Detention Center.