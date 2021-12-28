15 Events That Had People In Maine Talking In 2021

There is no doubt that 2021 has been an eventful year. Sure, it may not have been as eventful has 2020 was (hopefully, it will be another century before we have a year as eventful as 2020 was), but a lot has happened in the last twelve months.

Actually, there is a good chance that you don’t remember all of the major Maine events from the last year. That’s why we’ve put together our list of the events that we were talking about this year.

Considering we live in northern New England, it is not a big surprise that several of the major stories involve crazy weather – the polar vortex, high winds, etc. Sadly, many of the other big stories of the last year involve drug arrests and fatal accidents. That being said, there were also some great stories about businesses expanding and new businesses opening in Central Maine.

So, what else needs to be on our list? Let us know. All you have to do is send us a message through our app or on Facebook.

