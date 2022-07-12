14-Year-Old Wins Cary Classic Golf Tournament In Caribou

A County Staple Returns For Another Year

The 38th Cary Classic golf tournament was held over the weekend at Caribou Country Club in windy conditions. 90 golfers took to the course on Saturday competing in men's and women's divisions with over $6,000 in prizes up for grabs. This tournament has been extremely competitive in recent years, with champions being crowned after a playoff.

The talent pool in Maine is getting deeper

Maine has become immersed in the progression of young basketball phenom, Cooper Flagg, perhaps we should be paying attention to a teenage golfer in Aroostook County. This year's Cary Classic was won by a young golfer that appears to be a cut above the rest.

The Cary Classic Winner is how old?

14-Year-old Michael Bruce of Presque Isle Country Club, was the story of the day. The teen sensation shot an even par 72 for the 18-hole round. That score was low enough to win the Cary Classic by 2 strokes. Bruce has been playing golf for several years and is no stranger to the tournament scene across Aroostook County. At just 14 years old, Michael may want to look into a trophy shed instead of a trophy room. I hope that Michael's success can help grow the game of golf with the younger generations.

Craig Staples representing Katahdin Trust Company, tournament major sponsor and a member of the Jefferson Cary Foundation Board of Directors, Pam Scheppele, President of the Jefferson Cary Foundation Board of Directors; Michael Bruce, Overall Tournament Champion with a score of 72 (parred the course); Jane Hunter, Ladies Tournament Champion with a score of 91; Kris Doody, RN, CEO of Cary Medical Center and Pines Health Services; Jennifer Quinlan, member Jefferson Cary Foundation Board of Directors, and Tami Kilcollins, Executive Director of the Jefferson Cary Foundation.

More winners from Saturday

While Bruce takes home the title of overall champion, here are the other winners from the divisions on Saturday:

Ladies Division 1 Low Net, Mary Umphrey 74.7

Division 2 Low Net, Janice Beaulieu 105

Low Gross Lisa Brissette 81.1.

Men’s Division 1 Low net, Phil Pelletier, 71.6;

Men’s Division 2

Low Gross AJ Edgecomb 76

Low Net Eric Anderson 72

Division 3 Low Gross Mike Green 85

Low Net Miles Collier 70

Division 4 Low Gross Erik Van Brocklin 86

Low Net Jason Gurley 61.

Congratulations to Michael Bruce and all of the winners of this year's Cary Classic.

