14 Things To Know Before Going To A Bangor Waterfront Show

Things are about to get cranked up again with the first show of the season on the Bangor Waterfront, less than 2 weeks away, on Sunday, May 28, when Lee Brice & Cole Swindell take the stage.

Hard to believe, but this summer marks 14 years of killer concerts on the Bangor Waterfront. In honor of the 14th season, and amid some new improvements at the Maine Saving Amphitheatre, here are some things to keep in mind before you head off to a great night of live music!

Bags

Fans arriving must-have bags that are in compliance with their clear bag policy. Bags that are not in compliance will not be stored and must be returned to your vehicle. Bags that are clear plastic, vinyl, or PVC and do not exceed 12” x 6” x 12”. Small clutch bags, not to exceed 8” x 5” x 2”, with or without a handle or strap, may be carried into the Maine Savings Amphitheater.

Cameras

Binoculars, or a phone or camera, can be carried into the venue so long as it is not in its own bag.

Blankets

They are allowed if you toss them over a shoulder or arm.

Diapers

They may be carried in a clear bag. Each member of a family, including children, is allowed to carry an approved clear bag and a clutch purse into the venue.

Smoking

Smoking is a no-no inside of Maine Savings Amphitheater. The staff will enforce "Maine’s Public Place Smoking Law" If violated, you will be ejected from the concert. Also, no heading outside of the venue to light up, because all exits are final, and you will not be able to re-enter

Ramps

There are two ramps located inside Maine Savings Amphitheater: one adjacent to the left-field side of the lawn section near Main Street and one adjacent to the main gate near handicapped parking on Front Street. Both ramps are wheelchair accessible.

Alcohol

Adult beverages are available for purchase. Naturally, you are required to show a photo ID to grab a cold one. Also, you cannot bring in alcoholic beverages from outside of the premises, or food for that matter. If you just happen to have a drink in your hand when the show is over, that stays inside the venue. All concert staff is trained in serving you responsibly.

Pets

Our furry four-legged friends have to stay at home during all shows, the exception being guide dogs.

Dress Code

There is no official dress code at concerts, but they do ask that you use good judgment in your attire

First Aid

EMTs are present at every event in case of medical emergencies.

Flash Photography

This is a big no-no at Waterfront Concerts. I'm guessing that Pitbull, or Backstreet Boys, don't want flashbulbs blinding them from the stage. It's inconvenient for everyone else to enjoy the show. Video cameras/recorders are also not allowed

Pat-Down Search

At all events at Maine Savings Amphitheatre, reserve the right to conduct a pat-down search. If this is the case, it will be done by an employee of your gender.

Cash Transactions

This is a new one this year, All sales inside the venue will no longer accept cash as payment. This includes ALL sales, so if you want a beer or something to eat, you have to use a card.

If this bums you out, there is an alternative. There will be a location inside where you can convert cash into a card to use inside the venue.

Fun

The last one is easy. Enjoy the outdoors, and the great live music this summer.

Make you sure know, before you go! Then, enjoy the show!