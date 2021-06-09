13-Year-Old Girl Pulled from Androscoggin River Has Died

A 13-year-old Lewiston girl who was pulled from the Androscoggin River in Greene Monday evening has died.

Police said Isha Ali was cooling off in the river with friends and family in an area known as Cherry Pond when she went under.

Deputy Darian Nadeau of the Androscoggin County Sheriff’s Office along with some citizens located Isha and brought her to shore where the Deputy started CPR until paramedics arrived.

The Sun Journal reports Isha did not know how to swim and was not wearing a life jacket. She passed away at Maine Medical center in Portland last night.

Five people in Maine have died from drowning in the past three days.

The Maine Marine Patrol has identified a fisherman whose body was recovered from the Medomak River early Tuesday morning.

The body of 34-year-old James Guptill of Waldoboro was found near Johnson Island.

According the Marine Patrol, a search began Monday night after Guptill's 16-foot boat was found by other local fishermen, aground and unoccupied.

His body was transported to the State Medical Examiner’s Office.

The bodies of two young men who drowned in Messalonskee Lake in Kennebec County have been recovered. The Maine Warden Service reports the body of one of the men was found around 8:15 this morning in 35 feet of water. The other body was found a short time later about 200 feet away. Wardens say 21-year-old Brandon Breton of Vassalboro and 19-year-old Joseph Mayo of Rome, Maine were swimming with two other friends off a pontoon boat Monday afternoon when a strong gust of wind pushed the boat away from them. Two of the men managed to swim to the drifting boat but Breton and Mayo went under and never resurfaced.

38-year-old Abiodun Jerry Roland Olubi of South Portland on Sunday after he fell into the Saco River in Buxton (from the AP)