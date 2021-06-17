120 Foot Long Banana Split to Break Maine Record Sunday in Saco

The best news of all is after it's constructed - we get to eat it!

Saco Main Street is going for the Maine record of the longest banana split. The current record holder is The Woods at Canco in Portland with a 60-foot long banana split set back in 2019. Saco wants to DOUBLE that for 120 feet of authentic banana splitness.

Saco's Mayor William Doyle will be measuring it and Governor Janet Mills will be sending a proclamation to make it official! There will be about 180 banana splits to eat afterward, so anyone who comes will get a FREE banana split after it's measured. Oh, and it will be a true banana split!

three flavors of ice cream - vanilla, chocolate and strawberry all donated by Shaker Pond Ice Cream

bananas (duh)

strawberry sauce

chocolate sauce

pineapple sauce

whipped cream

sprinkles

and a cherry on top

That's the job of Lori Voornas from Q97.9 radio, putting the cherry on the top!

This is on Father's Day, so bring dad for some breakfast ice cream! It's all to celebrate The Saco Scoop's 3rd birthday. The Saco Scoop is a community ice cream shop owned by Saco Maine Street: a non-profit that helps make downtown Saco a more vibrant place to work and live. Think of The Saco Scoop as a bake sale that never ends!

WHEN AND WHERE IS MAINE'S LONGEST BANANA SPLIT BEING ASSEMBLED?

Good question! It's right next to The Saco Scoop in Post Office Park in Saco. The fun starts at 10 am on Father's Day, June 21! Bring your appetite and your Lactaid!

