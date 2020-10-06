12 Year Old Maine Boy Hospitalized After Hunting Accident

According to WABI, a 12 year old Maine boy is in the hospital following a hunting accident that occurred over the weekend.

Reports indicated the boy and his father were bird hunting in Washington County in Deveraux Township when the father attempted to shoot a grouse. When the shot rang out part of the birdshot struck his son. The 12 year old was then transported to Eastern Maine Medical Center.

Because the hunting accident is still under investigation, the Maine Warden Service is not releasing the names of those involved at this time.

If you or someone you know is going to be taking to the Maine woods for hunting this season, take a look at some of the available hunter safety courses offered around the state by clicking here.

